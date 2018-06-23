

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman in her 50s is in critical condition after a fire broke out in the second floor of a house in the city’s western Chinatown on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a house at 111 D’Arcy Street, between Spadina Avenue and Huron Street at 2:39 p.m. for a report of thick black smoke coming from a second floor window of the home.

Firefighters arrived and removed the victim through a second floor window.

“Our crews were met with heavy flames and smoke,” Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said.

The fire reached two alarms at its height but was knocked down in a short period of time. There is significant damage to the inside of the home

Paramedics initially said she was vital signs absent, but later found a pulse and rushed her to a local hospital.

Two police officers were among the first on scene were taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation but have since recovered.

Police closed D’Arcy Street between Huron Street and Spadina Avenue for a period of time.

Jessop said the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.