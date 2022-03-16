Toronto police are investigating after a female pedestrian was critically injured when she was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Thorncliffe Park Wednesday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Milepost Place, south of Overlea Boulevard, just before 8 p.m.

The pedestrian, a woman in her early 70s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Duty Insp. Roger Caracciolo said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, but with the help of witnesses, officers were able to track down and contact the driver.

He noted that the driver did return to the scene and is now cooperating with the investigation.

When asked whether the dense fog played a factor in the collision, Caracciolo said investigators will be looking into that.

"It is a dark night. It is a cold night. It's wet, very foggy and visibility is not very strong in the area," he said.

Caracciolo added that the pedestrian was not walking at a crosswalk when she was struck.

"Whether it was in the middle of the roadway or the side of the roadway is still to be determined, but no, they did not use the crosswalk that is in the area," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.