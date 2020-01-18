

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One woman has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a car crashed into a bus shelter in Etobicoke on Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred in the area of Albion Road and Carrier Drive, near Highway 27, at around 10 a.m.

Police say the injured woman was an occupant of the vehicle and no one was inside the bus shelter at the time of the crash.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and CPR was performed on scene.

She has been taken to a local hospital for treatment, paramedics say.