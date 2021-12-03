Woman critically injured after car hits pole in Wexford
Police respond to a collision at Tower Drive and Brian Avenue in Scarborough Friday December 3, 2021. (Ken Enlow /CP24)
Share:
Published Friday, December 3, 2021 2:34PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 3, 2021 2:52PM EST
A woman believed to be in her 80s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle collided with a pole in the Wexford area in Scarborough.
It happened near Tower Drive and Brian Avenue, in the area of Lawrence and Warden avenues at around 1:25 p.m.
Police said the woman was being treated by paramedics after reportedly being found without vital signs.
She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
No other injuries have been reported.
It’s not yet clear how the collision occurred.