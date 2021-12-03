A woman believed to be in her 80s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle collided with a pole in the Wexford area in Scarborough.

It happened near Tower Drive and Brian Avenue, in the area of Lawrence and Warden avenues at around 1:25 p.m.

Police said the woman was being treated by paramedics after reportedly being found without vital signs.

She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

No other injuries have been reported.

It’s not yet clear how the collision occurred.