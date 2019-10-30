

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman is fighting for her life in hospital and a man is seriously injured after they were shot in a home in Weston early Wednesday morning.

Police say the two were on the main floor of a house on Conron Place, located in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, at around 12:40 a.m. when two masked suspects started shooting at the residence, Duty Insp. Mandeep Mann said at the scene.

"The victims were inside the residence… both males from the street fired indiscriminately into the residence, striking both the male and female," Mann said.

"There were multiple rounds fired into the residence and from my understanding at this point, it was both through the door and the windows."

The suspects, who were wearing dark clothing, then fled the area westbound toward Weston Road.

The two victims were rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police have confirmed that the female sustained life-threatening injuries and the 71-year-old male victim is in serious but stable condition.

Investigators could not say if they believe the shooting was targeted. Mann said the two victims are not believed to be related.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and are trying to obtain any security video that may have captured the incident.