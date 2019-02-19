

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One woman has been taken to hospital in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering.

The collision occurred in the westbound collector lanes of the highway near Liverpool Road.

Ornge air ambulance told CP24 that one woman in her 30s was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

All westbound collector lanes are blocked at Brock Road due to the crash.