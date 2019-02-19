Woman critically injured in crash on Hwy. 401 in Pickering
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 2:36PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 19, 2019 2:51PM EST
One woman has been taken to hospital in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering.
The collision occurred in the westbound collector lanes of the highway near Liverpool Road.
Ornge air ambulance told CP24 that one woman in her 30s was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
All westbound collector lanes are blocked at Brock Road due to the crash.