A woman has been rushed to hospital after the drivers of a car and a tractor trailer collided early Tuesday morning in Caledon.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Charleston Sideroad and St. Andrews Road, which is east of Highway 10 (Hurontario Road) and south of Highway 9.

Peel paramedics told CP24 that the victim was trapped and unconscious, and that they’ve requested an air ambulance.

The woman’s injuries are being treated as “critical and life-threatening,” paramedics said.

More to come. This is a developing story.