A female pedestrian is “unconscious and breathing” after being struck during a hit-and-run collision in Etobicoke, say police.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. near Bloor Street West and Aberfoyle Crescent, which is east of Islington Avenue.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

Toronto paramedics said they took an adult female to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police assisted with the emergency run to transport the victim to a local trauma centre.

Details are not available at this point about the suspect vehicle.

Currently, eastbound Bloor is closed at Aberfoyle. Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.