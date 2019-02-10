

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman is in critical condition in hospital following an early morning shooting in the Humber Bay area in Etobicoke.

Area residents reported hearing multiple shots ring out in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Shore Breeze Drive at around 6:50 a.m.

Police said shots were initially reported in a parking garage, but it’s not yet clear exactly where the shooting took place.

When officers arrived at the scene at 33 Shore Breeze Drive, they found the victim at a white Mercedes Benz.

“They located a white vehicle that appeared to be involved in a collision. At that vehicle was one of the occupants – a female who was suffering from a gunshot wound. That female at the time was without vital signs” Inspector Darren Alldrit told CP24 at the scene.

Paramedics were able to revive the woman and she was rushed to a downtown trauma centre, where she remains in critical condition.

The mother of a young woman who was at the scene at the time of the shooting said the victim had been at a party and several other girls were dropping her off at the building when the gunfire erupted.

One suspect, described by police as a male in dark clothing, was seen running toward Lake Shore Boulevard.

The front of the building remains sealed off with police tape as police investigate the shooting.

The K9 unit is also at the scene searching for weapons.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and anyone with information is being asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers, Alldrit said.