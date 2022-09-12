Hamilton police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run collision that left a woman critically injured over the weekend.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was crossing the street at Mohawk Road East by East 45th Street at around 10:20 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a car heading eastbound.

They say she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was last seen heading eastbound on Mohawk Road, passing by Upper Ottawa Street.

Hamilton police are describing the vehicle as a gray or silver four-door car that is possibly an older model of a Honda sedan. Officers say there may also be some damage to its mirror on the passenger side.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a white man with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a ball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753, or Crime Stoppers anonymosuly at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.