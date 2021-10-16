Woman critically injured in house fire in Mississauga
Peel Paramedics ambulance is seen in this file picture.
Published Saturday, October 16, 2021 5:33PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 16, 2021 5:46PM EDT
A woman is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from a house fire in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
The fire broke out at a residence on The Credit Woodlands, north of Dundas Street West, shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Peel paramedics said fire crews rescued a female victim that was trapped in the house.
The victim was transported to a local hospital without vital signs, paramedics said.
According to Mississauga Fire, they also removed five other people from the home.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.