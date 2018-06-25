

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 34-year-old woman critically injured following a fire in Scarborough last weekend has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

The fire occurred inside a unit on the second floor of a building near Bellamy Road and Cedar Brae Boulevard at around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24 Sunday that a woman was located inside the building during a search.

She was rushed to Scarborough General Hospital without vital signs and on Monday, police confirmed that the woman had subsequently died.

The woman’s name has not yet been released but police confirmed that she was 34 years old.

On Sunday, Pegg said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

The Office of the Fire Marshal was called in to probe the circumstances surrounding the deadly fire.