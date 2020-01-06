

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a stabbing at a home in Scarborough early on Monday morning.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to a home on Allanford Road, east of Birchmount Road and south of Sheppard Avenue East, at 1:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a woman in life-threatening condition.

She was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where she remains.

Police at 42 Division said they were not sure of the circumstances that led to the incident due to problems communicating with the occupants of the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200.