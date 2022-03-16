A pedestrian has been critically injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Thorncliffe Park Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said the collision happened in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Milepost Place, south of Overlea Boulevard.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed by paramedics to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not remain and fled the scene. No driver or vehicle information has been released.

The intersection is closed for police investigation.