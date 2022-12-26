A woman is dead and three other people are in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Monday evening.

Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Torbram Road and Balmoral Drive at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police say the collision involved two vehicles and that four people were transported to hospital.

Two of them, a man and a woman, were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The woman was later pronounced dead in hospital. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

The other two, also a man and a woman, were taken to a local hospital and are now in stable condition, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unknown at this time and it is unclear which of the two vehicles each of the four victims were in.

Police say the intersection is closed for further investigation and are urging drivers to use alternate routes.