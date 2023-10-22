A woman has died after a three-car crash in Brampton on Sunday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Two adults were rushed to hospital, one of whom was in life-threatening condition, following the crash.

In an update, police said one female adult was pronounced dead.

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau is investigating the crash.

Queen Street is closed between Dixie Road and Central Park Drive as a result. The entrance and exit to Bramalea City Centre mall is also closed.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and no other details have been released by police.