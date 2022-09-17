Woman dead after being pulled from water at Etobicoke park
A woman is dead after being pulled from the water at Marie Curtis Park in Etobicoke Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, September 17, 2022 8:18AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 17, 2022 8:44AM EDT
A woman is dead after being pulled from Lake Ontario at an Etobicoke park Saturday morning, Toronto police say.
At around 7 a.m., the marine unit responded to reports of a body in the water at Marie Curtis Park.
Police said the person was discovered at the edge of the beach.
Medics performed life-saving measures but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A coroner is coming to the scene to investigate.
Police said they are making efforts to identify the woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.