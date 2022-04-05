A woman is dead following a crash in North York on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a transport truck in the area of Finch Avenue West and Highway 400.

Police say a woman has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The westbound off ramp to Highway 400 and westbound lanes on Finch Avenue West are closed at Norfinch for the investigation.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage is asked to contact police.