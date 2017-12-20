Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 8:44PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 20, 2017 10:25PM EST
A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday night.
The incident took place in the area of Passmore Avenue and Middlefield Road at around 8 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics said the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.