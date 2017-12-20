

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

The incident took place in the area of Passmore Avenue and Middlefield Road at around 8 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.