

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 40s is dead after the driver of a vehicle reportedly lost control, hitting several vehicles in the city’s mid-town area.

On Thursday just after 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue for reports of a car slamming into multiple vehicles, including a TTC bus.

Toronto paramedics transported a female victim from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for her serious injuries but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries have been reported.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.