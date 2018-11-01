Woman dead after driver reportedly loses control of vehicle mid-town
The scene of a crash near Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue on Nov. 1, 2018 is seen.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 6:33PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 1, 2018 6:49PM EDT
A woman believed to be in her 40s is dead after the driver of a vehicle reportedly lost control, hitting several vehicles in the city’s mid-town area.
On Thursday just after 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue for reports of a car slamming into multiple vehicles, including a TTC bus.
Toronto paramedics transported a female victim from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for her serious injuries but she was pronounced dead a short time later.
No other injuries have been reported.
Roads have been blocked off in the area.