

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A female driver has died of her injuries in hospital after her vehicle crashed in East Gwillimbury this morning.

The single-vehicle collision happened on Queensville Sideroad between Leslie Street and 2nd Concession.

York Regional Police said the vehicle left the roadway. The woman was transported to hospital, but later died of her injuries.

Queensville Sideroad has been shut down in the area as police investigate the fatal collision.