

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman in her 80s has been pronounced dead and another woman has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving following a serious two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke.

The collision happened at Eglinton Avenue and Royal York Road at around 6:15 p.m.

One woman pulled from a silver sedan was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but was pronounced dead a short time later, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Another woman, believed to be in her 20s, was driving a black sport utility vehicle. She was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was arrested for impaired driving, Toronto police said.

Both vehicles had extensive front-end damage.

Police said the circumstances of the collision are still being investigated.

Eglinton Avenue is closed from Royal York Road to Scarlett Road for the investigation. The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.