Officials say an elderly woman is dead after a fire broke out at a rooming house in downtown Toronto early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Dundonald Street, in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village, just before 3:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters at the scene that firefighters located the individual following search and rescue efforts inside building.

The individual, who Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 is an elderly woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“First and foremost, on behalf of all of us at Toronto Fire Services, I extend my very sincere condolences to the family and friends and all those impacted by this tragic fire,” Pegg said, adding that crews were able to extinguish the blaze fairly quickly and that it was limited to a small area of the complex.

No other injuries have been reported and Pegg said all other tenants have been cleared to return to the building, though a fire watch remains in place.

An investigation by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is now underway into what started the fire.

Pegg said that responding firefighters did hear smoke alarms upon entry into the building.