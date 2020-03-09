

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 54-year-old woman has been pronounced dead following a multi-vehicle collision near the Hamilton airport.

It happened Monday afternoon on Highway 6 between Book Road East and Butter Road East, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a post to Twitter.

According to police, the SUV driven by the woman collided with two transport trucks.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

The highway is currently closed between Book and Butter roads as police investigate.