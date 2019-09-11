

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A woman in her 30s is dead after an apparent machete attack in Scarborough’s Highland Creek area.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Morrish Road and Ellesmere Road, north of Old Kingston Road.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said there were reports of a man running with a machete. He reportedly struck a woman repeatedly knocking her to the ground.

When officers arrived, they located the victim with very 'horrific' injuries, Hopkinson said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Insp. Stacey Davis told CP24 that the suspect, a man in his 30s, turned himself in to police following the incident.

"He left the scene in his vehicle and drove to 42 Division," said Davis.

She said there are no outstanding suspects or victims at this time.

"There is no further risk to public safety at this time," said Davis.

She said the victim and the suspect were previously in a domestic relationship.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Davis said no weapon has been recovered at this time.

The intersection has been closed as police investigate the incident.

Police are asking anyone who have information to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.