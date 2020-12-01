Woman dead after multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener
A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener Tuesday morning. (Courtesy: Twitter/OPP_HSD)
Published Tuesday, December 1, 2020 10:05AM EST
A woman is dead following a crash in Kitchener on Tuesday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
At around 7 a.m., police responded to a multi-vehicle collision involving at least four vehicles on Highway 7/8 near Fischer Hallman Road.
A 23-year-old woman was killed in the crash, police say.
Initial reports said that a man had died in the collision but police say that is incorrect.
It has not been confirmed if the snowy weather was a factor in the crash.
Waterloo Regional Police say there will be significant delays in the area.