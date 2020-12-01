A woman is dead following a crash in Kitchener on Tuesday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

At around 7 a.m., police responded to a multi-vehicle collision involving at least four vehicles on Highway 7/8 near Fischer Hallman Road.

A 23-year-old woman was killed in the crash, police say.

Initial reports said that a man had died in the collision but police say that is incorrect.

It has not been confirmed if the snowy weather was a factor in the crash.

Waterloo Regional Police say there will be significant delays in the area.