

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A woman is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Highland Creek area.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Morrish Road and Ellesmere Road, north of Old Kingston Road.

Police said there were reports of a man running with a machete. He reportedly struck a woman repeatedly.

When officers arrived, they located the victim with very 'horrific' injuries, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have one person in custody.

The intersection has been closed as police investigate the incident.