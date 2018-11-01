

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 40s is dead after a taxi driver reportedly lost control of his car on Thursday night, striking several vehicles in the city’s mid-town area.

Just after 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue for reports of a car slamming into multiple vehicles, including a TTC bus.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a female victim from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for her serious injuries but she was pronounced dead a short time later. She was a passenger inside the taxi, according to investigators.

The taxi driver was taken to hospital in serious condition, officials said.

City Taxi confirmed to CP24 that one of their drivers, who is believed to be in his 40s, was involved in the crash.

“All I got from the driver is that he is very shook up,” spokesperson Paul Sekhon told CP24 from outside of the hospital on Thursday night. “He’s not sure exactly how he lost control or what exactly happened in the cab.”

“He’s not really talking much like he’s still in a big state of shock.

Sekhon said the taxi company is assisting Toronto police in their investigation into the fatal crash.

“We are continuing to gather the facts as our investigation of this incident continues,” he said. “What I can say at this time is that every licensed taxi is fully insured.”

“We will have more to say at a later time as all the facts of the incident become available to use. We are unable to specifically comment on an ongoing investigation at this time.”

The TTC said the bus was stationary at the time of collision.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the deadly crash is conducted.