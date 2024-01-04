

The Canadian Press





Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.

The Special Investigations Unit says Thunder Bay police got the call at 2 a.m. on Dec. 30 from a home on Ray Boulevard.

The SIU says officers did not respond to the scene.

The watchdog says when police got a second 911 call, also from the house, to "cancel" the call for service, officers again did not respond.

An SIU news release says a third 911 call was made from the house to indicate the woman was dead, and only then did officers respond.

Police did not immediately return a request for comment and an SIU spokesperson says it's early in the investigation and more information will be released "in due course."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023.