

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 43-year-old Richmond Hill woman is dead and her three-year-old daughter is in critical condition after a suspected impaired driving crash in Oshawa late Saturday night.

Police say that the victims were occupants in a grey SUV that was headed westbound on Raglan Road near Thornton Road at around 10:20 p.m. when it crossed a median and sideswiped a Toyota Corolla, spinning into the path of a Jeep Cherokee that was travelling behind the Corolla.

The woman was without vital signs at the scene and was later pronounced dead in hospital. Her three-year-old child, who was in the rear passenger seat, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to The Hospital for Sick Children for treatment.

All other drivers and occupants of the involved vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Police say that the driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene on suspicion of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Raglan Road was closed for several hours as police investigated at the scene, though it reopened at around 6:30 a.m.

Police say that they are interested in peaking with anyone who witnessed the accident or who may have information regarding what happened.