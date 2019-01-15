

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman is dead following a serious collision in Ajax this afternoon.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Westney and Kingston roads late this morning for a “very serious collision” after a pickup truck and a small four-door sedan collided.

One female was found without vital signs, trapped in the sedan. She was pronounced dead a short time after crews arrived, police said.

The cause of the collision is not yet clear.

Roads are closed in the area are expected to remain closed for several hours as police investigate.