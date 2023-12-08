A woman is dead following a reported altercation at a group home north of Toronto on Thursday.

York Region police say they were called to a group home on David Drive in East Gwillimbury on Thursday just before 10 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault.

Responding officers found a woman without vital signs. She was pronounced dead upon transport to a hospital.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no threat to public safety.

The cause of death remains unknown, they said. A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-876-5423, extension 7865, or email homicide@yrp.ca.