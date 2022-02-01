Woman dead following shooting in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Tuesday, February 1, 2022 9:57PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 1, 2022 9:57PM EST
A woman is dead following a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday night.
Police were called to the area of Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive just after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and without vital signs, Peel paramedics told CP24.
She was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
No suspect information has been released by police.