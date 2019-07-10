

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 79-year-old woman is dead and her four-year-old granddaughter is in critical condition in hospital after the two were pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville this afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call at the Yarmouth Crescent home shortly after noon after the two were found face-down in the in-ground swimming pool.

A neighbor pulled the elderly woman out of the pool while the child was pulled out of the pool by her mother.

Halton police arrived and performed CPR on the woman, but were unable to revive her. She was declared dead at the scene.

The four-year-old child regained consciousness before police arrived and was rushed to a children’s hospital in Hamilton.

Investigators attended the scene, but determined that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

However police issued a reminder to make sure that young children are always wearing personal floatation devices when in pools or other bodies of water.