

The Canadian Press





Police say a 51-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Sunday in a home in St-Basile-le-Grand, Que., just east of Montreal.

The Richelieu-St-Laurent police force say they arrested a 53-year-old man at the scene, adding that they aren't sure whether he is the victim's spouse or ex-spouse.

Police say he is a suspect in the attack, but the Crown has not specified what charges he will face.

The police force said officers were called to the home at 11:30 p.m. Sunday about an altercation and that the woman was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 911 call was made by one of the woman's two children, who were inside the home when the attack occurred in the suburban community about 20 kilometres from Montreal.

Investigators met the two teenage children on Monday.