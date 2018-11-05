Woman dead, man in hospital after ATV collides with metal gate: police
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 2:58PM EST
NAPANEE, Ont. - Provincial police say a woman is dead and a man is in hospital after an ATV collision near Napanee, Ont.
They say the incident took place around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, when the ATV collided with a metal gate that ran across a trail.
Police say the woman and the man on the vehicle were not wearing helmets.
They say both were taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the man was still in hospital on Monday afternoon.