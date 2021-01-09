A woman is dead, and a man is in hospital after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Erin Centre Boulevard near Glen Erin Drive shortly before 9 p.m.

Acting Insp. David De Angelis said a vehicle was travelling east on Erin Centre when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a light pole.

When officers arrived, the female driver was pronounced dead on the scene, while the male passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau is investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.