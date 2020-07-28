

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A female is dead and a male is being transported to a local hospital after shots were fired at a home in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

Peel police were called to a home in the Deerpark Crescent and Fairglen Avenue area just before 2:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers found the two people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The female was declared dead at the scene while the male has been transported to a local hospital.

Police are investigating at the scene.

No other details have been released so far.