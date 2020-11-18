A woman is dead and a man is in hospital with serious injuries following a double stabbing in the Bloorcourt Village area.

Toronto Police were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Shaw Street, west of Christie Pits Park, just after 5 p.m.

According to Toronto police, the man and woman were fighting at a business in the area.

Officers responding to the scene found the woman without vital signs and the man suffering from serious injuries.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the male victim was being rushed to a trauma centre, but is expected to survive.

Paramedics performed CPR on the woman at the scene, but were unable to regain a pulse.

At around 6:20 p.m., police confirmed the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was transported is in custody in hospital in connection with the fatal stabbing, police said.

No further details have been released so far.

Homicide investigators are now taking over the case, police said.