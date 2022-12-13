A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a collision in Hamilton on Tuesday night.

Hamilton police said it happened in the area of Stone Church and Golf Links Road shortly before 6:30 p.m.

An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Hamilton paramedics said. An elderly man was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries. His condition is unknown.

Paramedics said a third patient was assessed at the scene but refused to go to the hospital.

The cause of the collision is unknown.