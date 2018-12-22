

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman is dead and one other person is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Yorkville early Saturday.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision at Davenport Road and Hazelton Avenue at around 6:20 a.m.

Toronto police said one of the vehicles rolled over.

A woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries via emergency run. However she succumbed to her injuries in hospital a short time later, police said.

Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a third person was treated at the scene.

A traffic reconstruction team is investigating the collision.

Davenport Road is currently closed from Avenue Road to Belmont Street.