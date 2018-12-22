Woman dead, one other person seriously injured after Yorkville collision
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 8:23AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 22, 2018 12:09PM EST
A woman is dead and one other person is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Yorkville early Saturday.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision at Davenport Road and Hazelton Avenue at around 6:20 a.m.
Toronto police said one of the vehicles rolled over.
A woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries via emergency run. However she succumbed to her injuries in hospital a short time later, police said.
Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a third person was treated at the scene.
A traffic reconstruction team is investigating the collision.
Davenport Road is currently closed from Avenue Road to Belmont Street.