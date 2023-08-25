A woman is dead and two people are in critical condition after a collision in Mississauga on Friday night.

It happened at the intersection of Central Parkway East and Hurontario Street just after 6:30 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said a white Chevrolet pickup struck two pedestrians before crashing into a tree.

The pedestrians and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital with varying injuries.

In an update, police said one of the pedestrians died of their injuries in hospital.

The other pedestrian and the driver remain in life-threatening condition.