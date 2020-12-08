Woman dies after being found injured on road in Mississauga
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 9:58PM EST
A woman has been pronounced dead after she was found injured on a road in Mississauga Tuesday night.
The woman was located in the area of Tomken Road and Meyerside Drive shortly before 8 p.m., Peel Regional police said.
She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead around an hour later.
Few details have been released so far.
The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the fatal incident.