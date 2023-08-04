An elderly woman has died after being hit by a pickup truck in Toronto’s Oakwood Village Friday night.

Toronto police said the collision happened near the intersection of Vaughan Road and Atlas Avenue before 7 p.m.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Insp. Peter Wehby said the truck was turning left from Atlas Avenue to Vaughan Road when it struck a female pedestrian crossing the street.

“It does not appear that she was in a crosswalk,” he said.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

Wehby said the driver of the truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. He added no charges have been laid at this time.

When asked if speed was a factor, Wehby said police do not have information to indicate that.

Vaughan Road is closed between Winona Drive and Atlas Avenue for investigation.