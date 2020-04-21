A woman has died of her injuries after being pulled from a burning home in Etobicoke Tuesday night.

Crews were called to 371 Rathburn Road, near The East Mall, at around 8:10 p.m. after receiving reports of flames coming from the home’s basement.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm call and found a man outside the home. They then pulled one person from the basement of the home.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a woman to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Acting Toronto Fire Chief Jim Kay told reporters at the scene that the woman has since died of her injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.