Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Aurora
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 4:59PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 7:42PM EDT
A woman has died of her injuries in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora Monday.
It happened at the intersection of George Street and Wellington Street West.
The woman was rushed to hospital, where she was eventually pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
No further details have been released so far.
The intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours as police investigate.