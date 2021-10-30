Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Hamilton: paramedics
Published Saturday, October 30, 2021 9:13PM EDT
A pedestrian was fatally struck by the driver of a vehicle in Hamilton Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to Barton Street East between Bow Valley Drive and Bell Manor Street just before 8:30 p.m.
Hamilton paramedics say the pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have closed the road in the area for investigation.