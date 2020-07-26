Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in North York
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 26, 2020 10:05PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 26, 2020 11:34PM EDT
A woman in her 20s has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York Sunday evening.
It happened near Sheppard Avenue West and Wilson Heights Boulevard, east of Allen Road, around 9:20 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a female pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.
Sheppard Avenue is closed from Wilson Heights to Wilmington Avenue for investigation.