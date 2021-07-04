A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway Saturday night.

Police say that a pedestrian was crossing the southbound lanes of the expressway, south of Bayview Avenue and Bloor Street, around 10:30 p.m. when she was struck be a vehicle.

The pedestrian suffered massive trauma, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the collision remained in the area.

All lanes of the southbound DVP were closed for several hours as police investigated the incident.