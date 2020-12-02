A female cyclist has died after a collision near Dufferin Mall Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area Dufferin Street and Sylvan Avenue, south of Bloor Street West, just before 6:30 p.m.

Toronto police said a vehicle and a cyclist collided at the intersection.

The cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is not known.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

There are road closures in the area while police investigate.